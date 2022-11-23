Menu
2021 Audi S4

13,000 KM

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Audi S4

2021 Audi S4

Sedan Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro

2021 Audi S4

Sedan Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9438069
  • Stock #: 4959866
  • VIN: WAUC4AF43MA037204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4959866
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mythos Black Metallic Exterior On Magma Red Nappa Leather Interior, And Carbon Atlas Inlays.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 20 2025 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2021 Audi S4 Loaded With A Navigation System, Power Sunroof, CarPlay, Bluetooth w/Audio, AM/FM, Heated Seats, Keyless-GO, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bang&Olufsen Surround Sound System, Black Optics Package, Red Calipers, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

