2021 Audi S4
Sedan Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9438069
- Stock #: 4959866
- VIN: WAUC4AF43MA037204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4959866
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 20 2025 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2021 Audi S4 Loaded With A Navigation System, Power Sunroof, CarPlay, Bluetooth w/Audio, AM/FM, Heated Seats, Keyless-GO, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Bang&Olufsen Surround Sound System, Black Optics Package, Red Calipers, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
