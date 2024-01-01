$80,898+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ8
PREMIUM/PANO/HUD/360 CAM/B&O/21 IN RIMS/NAV
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NM0101383
- Mileage 51,967 KM
Vehicle Description
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!
Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, Bang and Olufson Premium Sound System, Carbon Fiber Trim, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Soft Close Doors, Heated Seats (Front & Rear), Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Rain Sensors, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Cruise Control,Distance Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Audi Pre Sense, Side Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Exit Warning, Park Aid, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Power Liftgate
2021 Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black Audi SQ8 Premium 4.0 TFSI quattro | All Wheel Drive
Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.
Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!
Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Northline Motors Inc.
