2021 BMW X3

36,522 KM

$36,910

+ tax & licensing
11960151

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
36,522KM
VIN 5UXTY5C02M9D90021

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,522 KM

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

905-264-9888
2021 BMW X3