Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery Interior, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 31 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, M-Sport Package, Driver & Passenger</div>

2021 BMW X5

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11271851
  2. 11271851
  3. 11271851
  4. 11271851
  5. 11271851
  6. 11271851
  7. 11271851
  8. 11271851
  9. 11271851
  10. 11271851
  11. 11271851
  12. 11271851
  13. 11271851
  14. 11271851
  15. 11271851
  16. 11271851
  17. 11271851
  18. 11271851
  19. 11271851
  20. 11271851
  21. 11271851
Contact Seller

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C04M9H21474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery Interior, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 31 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, M-Sport Package, Driver & Passenger

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC Sedan 63,000 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43 4MATIC COUPE for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG GLE 43 4MATIC COUPE 64,000 KM $52,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 4matic Hatch for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 4matic Hatch 21,000 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5