$57,888+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C04M9H21474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Black, BMW Individual Merino Upholstery Interior, And An Aluminum Tetragon Trim.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty August 31 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, M-Sport Package, Driver & Passenger
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
