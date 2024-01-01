Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>***7 PASSENGER***</p><p></p><p>Carbon Black Metallic Exterior On Coffee, Perforated Vernasca Leather.</p><p></p><p>Single Owner, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</p><p></p><p>This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, Glass Application For Interior Elements, 3rd Row Seat, And A Luggage Compartment Package.</p><p></p><p>Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 21" M Y-Spoke, (Style 741M), Light alloy, bicolour, M Sport Package (337), Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!</p><p></p><p>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</p><p>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</p><p></p><p>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</p><p></p>

2021 BMW X5

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11432855
  2. 11432855
  3. 11432855
  4. 11432855
  5. 11432855
  6. 11432855
  7. 11432855
  8. 11432855
  9. 11432855
  10. 11432855
  11. 11432855
  12. 11432855
  13. 11432855
  14. 11432855
  15. 11432855
  16. 11432855
  17. 11432855
  18. 11432855
  19. 11432855
  20. 11432855
  21. 11432855
Contact Seller

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C08M9E24353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***7 PASSENGER***

Carbon Black Metallic Exterior On Coffee, Perforated Vernasca Leather.

Single Owner, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, Glass Application For Interior Elements, 3rd Row Seat, And A Luggage Compartment Package.

Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 21" M Y-Spoke, (Style 741M), Light alloy, bicolour, M Sport Package (337), Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Kia Forte EX IVT 95,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 60,000 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4Matic SUV 29,000 KM $58,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5