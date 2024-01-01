$59,888+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***7 PASSENGER***
Carbon Black Metallic Exterior On Coffee, Perforated Vernasca Leather.
Single Owner, Certified Vehicle, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, M-Sport Package, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Sunroof, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, Glass Application For Interior Elements, 3rd Row Seat, And A Luggage Compartment Package.
Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Wheels: 21" M Y-Spoke, (Style 741M), Light alloy, bicolour, M Sport Package (337), Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
