2021 BMW X5

$78,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9701317

9701317 Stock #: 1071581

1071581 VIN: 5UXJU4C02M9G60068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1071581

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.