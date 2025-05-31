Menu
2021 BMW X5

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$78,888

+ tax & licensing
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 BMW X5

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

2021 BMW X5

Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701317
  • Stock #: 1071581
  • VIN: 5UXJU4C02M9G60068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1071581
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tanzanite blue Metallic Exterior On Tartufo Brown BMW Full Merino Leather Inc: Walknappa Leather Dashboard, And A Piano Black Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight.One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service May 31 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 BMW X5 M50i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Glass Application For Interior Elements, Ventilated Seats, M-Sport Brakes, And Upgraded 22 Black 742M Style M Light Double Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Heated & Cooled Cupholders, WiFi Hotspot, BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Front Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Sound System, Side Sunshades, Travel & Comfort System, Universal Remote Control, Parking Assistant Plus w/Surround View, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, Driving Assistant Professional, lane change assistant, emergency stop assist and cross-roads warning, Steering & Lane Control, Evasion Aid, Active Lane Keep Assist, Front Cross Traffic Warning, Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Traffic Jam Assistant,CarPlay, Navigation, AM/FM Stereo, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner & Streaming Audio, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

