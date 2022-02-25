Menu
2021 BMW X7

8,000 KM

Details Description Features

$115,888

+ tax & licensing
$115,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 BMW X7

2021 BMW X7

M-SPORT 7 PASSANGER CLEAN CARFAX!

2021 BMW X7

M-SPORT 7 PASSANGER CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$115,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8338278
  • Stock #: 551083117
  • VIN: 5UXCW2C05M9E15143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 551083117
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carbon Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior

One Owner, Off Lease, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance of BMW Warranty September 24 2024, Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available for All Credit!
Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i is loaded with M Sport Package, BMW Individual Light Alloy Wheels, Trailer Tow Hitch and much more.

Packages include
Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound, Keyless-GO, Remote Starter, Active Blind Spot And Lane Departure Warning, Back-Up Camera, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner, M Sport Package (337), High Gloss Black Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, 22 M light alloy Bi-Colour Wheels BMW Laser light Headlights, Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner, Ventilated Seats, And much more.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

