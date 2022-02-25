$115,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2021 BMW X7
M-SPORT 7 PASSANGER CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$115,888
- Listing ID: 8338278
- Stock #: 551083117
- VIN: 5UXCW2C05M9E15143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Carbon Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior
One Owner, Off Lease, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance of BMW Warranty September 24 2024, Or 80,000Km.
This 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i is loaded with M Sport Package, BMW Individual Light Alloy Wheels, Trailer Tow Hitch and much more.
Packages include
Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound, Keyless-GO, Remote Starter, Active Blind Spot And Lane Departure Warning, Back-Up Camera, High-Gloss Black Window Surround, M Sport Exhaust System, M Leather Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner, M Sport Package (337), High Gloss Black Roof Rails, M Aerodynamics Package, M Sport Brakes, 22 M light alloy Bi-Colour Wheels BMW Laser light Headlights, Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner, Ventilated Seats, And much more.
Vehicle Features
