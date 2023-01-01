$38,910+ tax & licensing
$38,910
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac CTS
LUXURY | NAV | BOSE | CARPLAY
Location
42,665KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10341813
- Stock #: 25614
- VIN: 1G6DK5RK0M0108933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,665 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control
