2021 Cadillac CTS

42,665 KM

Details Features

$38,910

+ tax & licensing
$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2021 Cadillac CTS

2021 Cadillac CTS

LUXURY | NAV | BOSE | CARPLAY

2021 Cadillac CTS

LUXURY | NAV | BOSE | CARPLAY

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$38,910

+ taxes & licensing

42,665KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10341813
  Stock #: 25614
  VIN: 1G6DK5RK0M0108933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25614
  • Mileage 42,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

