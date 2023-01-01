2021 Cadillac CTS

$38,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 6 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10341813

10341813 Stock #: 25614

25614 VIN: 1G6DK5RK0M0108933

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25614

Mileage 42,665 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Bose Sound System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Interior AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Safety Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.