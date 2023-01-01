$119,100+ tax & licensing
$119,100
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM SPORT | 8-PASS | REAR ENTERTAINMENT
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
39,698KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081224
- Stock #: 25384
- VIN: 1GYS4EKL6MR411075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Package
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Antenna
Safety
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3