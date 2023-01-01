2021 Cadillac Escalade

$119,100 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 6 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10081224

10081224 Stock #: 25384

25384 VIN: 1GYS4EKL6MR411075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25384

Mileage 39,698 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Tow Package Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Antenna Safety Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Entertainment Package Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.