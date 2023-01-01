Menu
2021 Cadillac Escalade

39,698 KM

Details Features

$119,100

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

PREMIUM SPORT | 8-PASS | REAR ENTERTAINMENT

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

39,698KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Package

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Antenna

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

