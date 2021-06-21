Menu
2021 Chevrolet Camaro

11,314 KM

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS COUPE| AUTO| LTR| SUNROOF

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS COUPE| AUTO| LTR| SUNROOF

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7430099
  Stock #: NP4845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NP4845
  • Mileage 11,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Shadow grey metallic on Adrenaline red interior accent trim pkg. 6.2L V8 engine meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission. 2SS preferred pkg, 20 inch 5-spoke low gloss black aluminum wheels, black appearance pkg, remote start, power sunroof, automatic climate control, navigation, red brake calipers, heated front seats, dual mode performance exhaust, rear park assist, head-up display, heated steering wheel, bose premium sound system, HD rear vision camera, Clean carfax!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
Compass
10 Speed Automatic

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

