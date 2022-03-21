Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD PREMIER NAVIGATION HUD ADAPTIVE CRUISE 22’S CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

4WD PREMIER NAVIGATION HUD ADAPTIVE CRUISE 22’S CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665531
  • Stock #: 4977487
  • VIN: 1GNSKSKD9MR260355

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior On Jet Black Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Factory Warranty.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Premier Is Loaded With A Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation, 10.2" diagonal HD colour touchscreen, Panoramic Sunroof, Head-Up Display Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Bose Sound System, Heated/Cooling Seats, Premium Package, Enhanced Display, And Alert Package, Max Trailing Package, Advanced Trailing Package, Cooling System, Extra Capacity, Advanced Trailing System, Trailer Brake Controller Integrated, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, 22 Polished Aluminum Alloy Wheels, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
