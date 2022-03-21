$84,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
4WD PREMIER NAVIGATION HUD ADAPTIVE CRUISE 22’S CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$84,888
- Listing ID: 8665531
- Stock #: 4977487
- VIN: 1GNSKSKD9MR260355
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Iridescent Pearl Tricoat Exterior On Jet Black Leather Interior.
One Owner, Off-Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Factory Warranty.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Premier Is Loaded With A Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation, 10.2" diagonal HD colour touchscreen, Panoramic Sunroof, Head-Up Display Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Bose Sound System, Heated/Cooling Seats, Premium Package, Enhanced Display, And Alert Package, Max Trailing Package, Advanced Trailing Package, Cooling System, Extra Capacity, Advanced Trailing System, Trailer Brake Controller Integrated, Hitch Guidance With Hitch View, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, 22 Polished Aluminum Alloy Wheels, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
