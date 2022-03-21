Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI CREW CAB 147 ULTIMATE PKG 6.2L CLEAN CARFAX!

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

DENALI CREW CAB 147 ULTIMATE PKG 6.2L CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670290
  • Stock #: 2268472
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL4MZ101878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2268472
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Factory Warranty!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 Denali w/Ultimate Package Is Loaded CWM) Technology Package, (PDJ) Driver Alert Package II, (CF5) sunroof, (BRS) GMC MultiPro Power Steps, (SFE) wheel locks, LPO and (SMF) 22" multi-dimensional polished aluminum wheels, With A 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency.

Packages Include HD Surround Vision, (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror, (UVN) Bed View Camera and (UV6) Multicolour 15" Diagonal Head-Up Display, Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning, (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (TQ5) IntelliBeam, (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control and (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, And Much More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

