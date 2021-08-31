Menu
2021 Honda Civic

156 KM

Details Description Features

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Type R Limited Edition LIMITED EDITION| CAR #99 OF #100 FOR CANADA

2021 Honda Civic

Type R Limited Edition LIMITED EDITION| CAR #99 OF #100 FOR CANADA

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8058370
  Stock #: NP0377

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 156 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition, Car number 99 of 100 units for Canadian market. Only 156 kilometers new!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, buy online from the comfort of your home, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

