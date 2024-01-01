$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 141504
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.
Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT Is Loaded With An AC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
