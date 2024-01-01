Menu
Polar White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.

Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT Is Loaded With An AC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, And More!

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
94,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG9MU141504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 141504
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Cloth Interior.

Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT Is Loaded With An AC, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

