Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Sonata

12,037 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred PREFERRED| R/CAMERA| BLIND SPOT| HEATED SEATS| APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred PREFERRED| R/CAMERA| BLIND SPOT| HEATED SEATS| APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

12,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6841139
  • Stock #: NP2544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Twilight Black***2.5L Smartstream GDI + MPI 4-cylinder engine***8-speed automatic transmission***Button-type Shift-by-Wire gear selector***Adaptive Cruise Control with traffic stop and go***Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection***Lane Following Assist***Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)*** Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist***Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist***LED headlights and tail lights***8.0" touch-screen display***Rearview Camera***AM/FM/MP3 audio system***Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity***Bluetooth® hands-free phone system***17" aluminum alloy wheels with P215/55R17 tires***Heated steering wheel***Front heated seats***LED headlights***former daily rental



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Audio
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 12,291 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 58,546 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 32,150 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory