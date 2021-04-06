2021 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-220-1550
260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1
1-877-220-1550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Twilight Black***2.5L Smartstream GDI + MPI 4-cylinder engine***8-speed automatic transmission***Button-type Shift-by-Wire gear selector***Adaptive Cruise Control with traffic stop and go***Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection***Lane Following Assist***Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)*** Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist***Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist***LED headlights and tail lights***8.0" touch-screen display***Rearview Camera***AM/FM/MP3 audio system***Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity***Bluetooth® hands-free phone system***17" aluminum alloy wheels with P215/55R17 tires***Heated steering wheel***Front heated seats***LED headlights***former daily rental
Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!
Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.
Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.
Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!
****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****
>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1