2021 Land Rover Defender

Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Paddle Shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Buetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Awareness, Automatic Parking Aid, Rear Trafic Monitor, Emergency Brake, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Avoidance System, Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, ONE OWNER 2021 Pangea Green Metallic on Black Land Rover Defender 110 S | All Wheel Drive Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Land Rover Defender

40,036 KM

$66,898

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Defender

110S/PANO/360 CAM/NAV/MERIDIAN/1OWNER

2021 Land Rover Defender

110S/PANO/360 CAM/NAV/MERIDIAN/1OWNER

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$66,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,036KM
VIN SALEJ7RX4M2038720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101374
  • Mileage 40,036 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Paddle Shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Buetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Awareness, Automatic Parking Aid, Rear Trafic Monitor, Emergency Brake, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Avoidance System, Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, ONE OWNER

2021 Pangea Green Metallic on Black Land Rover Defender 110 S | All Wheel Drive


Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$66,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2021 Land Rover Defender