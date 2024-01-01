$66,898+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Defender
110S/PANO/360 CAM/NAV/MERIDIAN/1OWNER
2021 Land Rover Defender
110S/PANO/360 CAM/NAV/MERIDIAN/1OWNER
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
$66,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NM0101374
- Mileage 40,036 KM
Vehicle Description
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!
Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Paddle Shifters, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Buetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Ambient Lighting, Adaptive cruise control, Adaptive Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Awareness, Automatic Parking Aid, Rear Trafic Monitor, Emergency Brake, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Avoidance System, Front Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, ONE OWNER
2021 Pangea Green Metallic on Black Land Rover Defender 110 S | All Wheel Drive
Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.
Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!
Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Northline Motors Inc.
Northline Motors Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-851-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600