Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10108686
  2. 10108686
  3. 10108686
  4. 10108686
  5. 10108686
  6. 10108686
  7. 10108686
  8. 10108686
  9. 10108686
  10. 10108686
  11. 10108686
  12. 10108686
  13. 10108686
  14. 10108686
  15. 10108686
  16. 10108686
  17. 10108686
  18. 10108686
  19. 10108686
  20. 10108686
Contact Seller

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108686
  • Stock #: 4053664
  • VIN: W1KWF6EBXMR622926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4053664
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Open-Pore Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz London, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 11 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, KEYLESS GO, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Enhanced Stop & Go, high gloss black front and rear apron trim, high gloss black exterior mirrors, high gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black side sill inserts and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Mercedes-Benz C...
 42,000 KM
$61,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 41,000 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 74,000 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory