$44,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$44,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 4941747
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, Anthracite Oak Open-Pore Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 19 2025/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Heated Steering Wheel, And A Black Roof Liner.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), the following in high gloss black: front and rear apron, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Staggered, Sport Brake System, Diamond Grille w/High Gloss Black Louvre, AMG Exterior Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588