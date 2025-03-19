Menu
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, Anthracite Oak Open-Pore Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 19 2025/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Heated Steering Wheel, And A Black Roof Liner.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Front Wireless Phone Charging, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), the following in high gloss black: front and rear apron, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Staggered, Sport Brake System, Diamond Grille w/High Gloss Black Louvre, AMG Exterior Package, And More!

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

39,000 KM

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1KWK8EB5MG073722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4941747
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

