Polar White Exterior On Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Black Open-Pore Wood Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Night Package, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.

Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

88,000 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB1MW101868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153742
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class