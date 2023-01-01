$39,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
GLB 250 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB1MW101868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 153742
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Black Open-Pore Wood Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Night Package, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
