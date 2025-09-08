2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=color:rgb( 39 , 45 , 51 )>***7 PASSENGER*** 3RD ROW SEATING***</span></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 39 , 45 , 51 )></span></div><div>Polar White Exterior On Black, Leather/DINAMICA Interior, And Carbon Optic Trim.</div><div></div><div>One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 8 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Night Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Folding 3rd Row Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLB 250 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11126902
  2. 11126902
  3. 11126902
  4. 11126902
  5. 11126902
  6. 11126902
  7. 11126902
  8. 11126902
  9. 11126902
  10. 11126902
  11. 11126902
  12. 11126902
  13. 11126902
  14. 11126902
  15. 11126902
  16. 11126902
  17. 11126902
  18. 11126902
  19. 11126902
  20. 11126902
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4M4HB8MW145608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2436842
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***7 PASSENGER*** 3RD ROW SEATING***Polar White Exterior On Black, Leather/DINAMICA Interior, And Carbon Optic Trim.One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 8 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Navigation Package, Night Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Folding 3rd Row Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, And A 360 Camera.Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Black Roof Rails, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan 38,000 KM $55,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC SUV 21,000 KM $68,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 68,000 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class