2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

41,726 KM

Details

$164,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 | BURMESTER | RED LEATHER

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550 | BURMESTER | RED LEATHER

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$164,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,726KM
VIN W1NYC6BJ7MX402719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,726 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class