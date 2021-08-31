2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$347,910 + taxes & licensing 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7925604

7925604 Stock #: 22331

22331 VIN: W1NYC7HJ0MX411839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.