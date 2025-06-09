Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 9 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Night Package, AMG Interior Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch, And Upgraded 20 AMG Bi-Colour 5-Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel (L5C), And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

76,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10691097
  2. 10691097
  3. 10691097
  4. 10691097
  5. 10691097
  6. 10691097
  7. 10691097
  8. 10691097
  9. 10691097
  10. 10691097
  11. 10691097
  12. 10691097
  13. 10691097
  14. 10691097
  15. 10691097
  16. 10691097
  17. 10691097
  18. 10691097
  19. 10691097
  20. 10691097
Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB4MV277661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 323744
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 9 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Night Package, AMG Interior Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Trailer Hitch, And Upgraded 20 AMG Bi-Colour 5-Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel (L5C), And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 76,000 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 84,000 KM $56,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class GLB 250 4MATIC SUV 55,000 KM $40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class