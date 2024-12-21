$41,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN W1N0G8EB5MV267821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6636444
- Mileage 68,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 21 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, And A Heated Sterring Wheel.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autobase
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 72,000 KM $54,888 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC SUV 15,000 KM $71,888 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 15,000 KM $50,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class