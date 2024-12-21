Menu
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 21 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, And A Heated Sterring Wheel.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More!

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

68,000 KM

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB5MV267821

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6636444
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 21 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, And A Heated Sterring Wheel.Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class