2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4453864
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***AMG PERFORMANCE SEATS***
Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Accents Leather Interior, An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim, And Designo Red Seatbelts
Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 4 2025/80,000Km.
Financing And extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This Rare Find 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Optics Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Designo Red Seatbelts, AMG Performance Seats, And Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include Google Android Auto, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality for Navigation, Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, In black nappa/DINAMICA microfibre, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Track Pace, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, TireFit, high gloss black front and rear apron trim, high gloss black window surrounds, high gloss black exterior mirrors and black chrome exhaust trim, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
