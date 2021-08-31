Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM AMG INTERIOR CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM AMG INTERIOR CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7843161
  2. 7843161
  3. 7843161
  4. 7843161
  5. 7843161
  6. 7843161
  7. 7843161
  8. 7843161
  9. 7843161
  10. 7843161
  11. 7843161
  12. 7843161
  13. 7843161
  14. 7843161
  15. 7843161
  16. 7843161
  17. 7843161
  18. 7843161
  19. 7843161
  20. 7843161
  21. 7843161
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843161
  • Stock #: 4661867
  • VIN: W1N0G8EB7MV271580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4661867
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Graphite Grey Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 13 2024 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, AMG Interior Package, Heated Steering Wheel, And Upgraded Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS-GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel (L5C), Night Package (P55), diamond grille w/high gloss black louvre, high gloss black front and rear underguards, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Aero, Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 11,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 36,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 23,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory