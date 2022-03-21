$63,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$63,888
- Listing ID: 8953528
- Stock #: 1560566
- VIN: W1N0J8EB9MF989708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown Leather Interior, And An Open-Pore Walnut Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 16 2025 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And An AMG Interior Package.
Packages Include Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Multi-Spoke, Sport Brake System, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features
