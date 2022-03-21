Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8953528
  2. 8953528
  3. 8953528
  4. 8953528
  5. 8953528
  6. 8953528
  7. 8953528
  8. 8953528
  9. 8953528
  10. 8953528
  11. 8953528
  12. 8953528
  13. 8953528
  14. 8953528
  15. 8953528
  16. 8953528
  17. 8953528
  18. 8953528
  19. 8953528
  20. 8953528
  21. 8953528
Contact Seller

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953528
  • Stock #: 1560566
  • VIN: W1N0J8EB9MF989708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1560566
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown Leather Interior, And An Open-Pore Walnut Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 16 2025 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And An AMG Interior Package.

Packages Include Google Android Auto, MB Navigation, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO Package, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Multi-Spoke, Sport Brake System, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,000 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 4,000 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 100,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory