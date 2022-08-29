$69,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC43 AMG DISTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AMG DRIVER RED INT!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$69,888
- Listing ID: 9214921
- Stock #: 1063472
- VIN: W1N0G6EB0MF939007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Leather Interior And Upgraded AMG Carbon Fibre Trim ($1,500 Option).
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 10 2025 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Integrated Garage Door Opener, MB Navigation, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, Navigation Services, MBUX Navigation Plus, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Traffic Sign Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, MBUX Multimedia System, 10.25" Central Media Display, Augmented Reality For Navigation, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Steering Wheel Buttons, AMG Performance Exhaust System, 21" AMG Twin-10-Spoke, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
