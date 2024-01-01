2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Menu
Vehicle Key Features Include: Panoramic Sunroof, Heads-up Display, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Sound System, Heated, Ventilated, Massage and Memory Seats (Front), Heated Seats (Rear), Heated And Cooling Cup Holders, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Seat Kinetics, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Assist, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Light View, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Route-Based Assist, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CLEAN CARFAX 2021 Black On Black Mercedes AMG GLE 63S | All Wheel Drive Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

29,265 KM

$91,898

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 63S/PANO/360 CAM/BURMESTER/22 IN RIMS/NAV/HUD

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 63S/PANO/360 CAM/BURMESTER/22 IN RIMS/NAV/HUD

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$91,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,265KM
VIN 4JGFB8KB6MA562577

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,265 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, Heads-up Display, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Sound System, Heated, Ventilated, Massage and Memory Seats (Front), Heated Seats (Rear), Heated And Cooling Cup Holders, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, Seat Kinetics, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Assist, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Light View, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Route-Based Assist, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, CLEAN CARFAX

2021 Black On Black Mercedes AMG GLE 63S | All Wheel Drive


Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$91,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE