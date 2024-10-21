$53,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$53,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5047256
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 7 PASSENGERS !!! 7 PASSENGER !!! THIRD ROW SEATING !!! ***
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 21 2024/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, Third Row Seating Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards, And Upgraded 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Enhanced Stop & Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Third Row Seats, Adjustable Second Row Seats, TIREFIT , AMG Styling Package, 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588