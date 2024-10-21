Menu
*** 7 PASSENGERS !!! 7 PASSENGER !!! THIRD ROW SEATING !!! ***

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 21 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, Third Row Seating Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards, And Upgraded 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Enhanced Stop & Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Third Row Seats, Adjustable Second Row Seats, TIREFIT , AMG Styling Package, 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

67,000 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 4MATIC SUV

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB4KE4MA298424

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5047256
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

*** 7 PASSENGERS !!! 7 PASSENGER !!! THIRD ROW SEATING !!! ***

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 21 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, Third Row Seating Package, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Running Boards, And Upgraded 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Enhanced Stop & Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Third Row Seats, Adjustable Second Row Seats, TIREFIT , AMG Styling Package, 21" AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE