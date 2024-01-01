$61,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$61,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5856964
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN A GLE AS LOADED AS THIS ONE! AND THE BEST PART ITS A 7 PASSENGER!!!
Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On REAL Black Leather Interior, An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim And A Designo Black DINAMICA Headliner
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This Rare Find 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With Every Single Option Available!!! Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, 3RD Row Seating Package, Night Package, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, Air Suspension, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Windshield Heater, Soft Close Doors, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Dash Cam, Acoustic Comfort Package, 115V Power Socket.
Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, MBUX Interior Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Climate Comfort Front Seats, AIR BALANCE Package, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Styling Package, Upgraded Wheels: 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke, AMG Exterior Package, Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS PLUS), And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Autobase
