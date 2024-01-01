$45,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 183848
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.
Single Owner, Off Lease, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Tade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Sport Package, And A Trailer Hitch.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, AMG Styling Package, 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke Aero, AMG Exterior Package. And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
Autobase
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588