Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Dingle Owner. Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, Soft Closing Doors, Aluminum Running Boards, And Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, MBUX Interior Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Styling Package, Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke, AMG Exterior Package, And More!

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

91,000 KM

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450 4MATIC SUV

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB5KB3MA326399

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2846557
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige/Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.

Dingle Owner. Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, Soft Closing Doors, Aluminum Running Boards, And Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, MBUX Interior Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Styling Package, Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour Multi-Spoke, AMG Exterior Package, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE