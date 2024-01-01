Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

11943639

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
93,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGFB6BB2MA263608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Grey Stitching, AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, And A Metal Weave Trim.

Single Owner, Off Lease, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Extended Warranty May 7 2026/160,000km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Exclusive Package, Night Package, AMG Driver's Package, Aluminum Running Boards, 115V Power Socket, And Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour 5-Twin-Spoke.

Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Soft Close Doors, Luxury Front Headrests, AIR BALANCE Package, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, AMG Track Pace, AMG DRIVE UNIT, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
