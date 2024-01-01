$66,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$66,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Grey Stitching, AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, And A Metal Weave Trim.
Single Owner, Off Lease, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Extended Warranty May 7 2026/160,000km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Exclusive Package, Night Package, AMG Driver's Package, Aluminum Running Boards, 115V Power Socket, And Upgraded 21" AMG Bicolour 5-Twin-Spoke.
Packages Include Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Heated Front Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort, MBUX Interior Assist, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Soft Close Doors, Luxury Front Headrests, AIR BALANCE Package, Enhanced Stop-&-Go, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, AMG Performance Nappa/DINAMICA Steering Wheel, AMG Track Pace, AMG DRIVE UNIT, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features
