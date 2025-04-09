$84,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 580 4MATIC SUV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$84,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 9 2025/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4MATIC Is Loaded With An Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Rear Seating Package, Comfort Package, Night Package, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Weight Saver Spare Tire, Dash Cam. And Upgraded 23" AMG Black 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Rear Comfort Package Plus, Climate Comfort Rear Seats, Rear Touchscreen, Rear Wireless Phone Charging, Luxury Rear Headrests, Rear Comfort Package, Multicontour Rear Seats, Rear Side Airbags, 5-Zone THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Package High, Air Balance Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
