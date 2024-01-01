Menu
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Porsche Cayenne

56,729 KM

Details Description Features

$74,898

+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne

S AWD

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$74,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,729KM
VIN WP1AB2AY3MDA27995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101346
  • Mileage 56,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600

$74,898

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Porsche Cayenne