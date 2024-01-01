Menu
Account
Sign In
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: 2021 Carmine Red on Red Porsche Cayenne Coupe | All Wheel Drive Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Porsche Cayenne

45,120 KM

Details Description

$72,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe/BOSE/NAV/PANO/NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe/BOSE/NAV/PANO/NO ACCIDENT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 11573329
  2. 11573329
  3. 11573329
  4. 11573329
  5. 11573329
  6. 11573329
  7. 11573329
  8. 11573329
  9. 11573329
  10. 11573329
  11. 11573329
  12. 11573329
  13. 11573329
  14. 11573329
  15. 11573329
  16. 11573329
  17. 11573329
  18. 11573329
  19. 11573329
  20. 11573329
  21. 11573329
  22. 11573329
  23. 11573329
  24. 11573329
  25. 11573329
  26. 11573329
  27. 11573329
  28. 11573329
  29. 11573329
  30. 11573329
  31. 11573329
  32. 11573329
  33. 11573329
  34. 11573329
  35. 11573329
  36. 11573329
  37. 11573329
  38. 11573329
  39. 11573329
  40. 11573329
  41. 11573329
  42. 11573329
Contact Seller

$72,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,120KM
VIN WP1BA2AYXMDA42632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carmine Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101394
  • Mileage 45,120 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:


2021 Carmine Red on Red Porsche Cayenne Coupe | All Wheel Drive

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

Used 2021 Maserati Levante PANO/360 CAM/BOWERS & WILKINS/NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Maserati Levante PANO/360 CAM/BOWERS & WILKINS/NO ACCIDENTS 28,969 KM $67,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi S5 Sportback Technik /NAV/360CAM/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/MASSAGE/B&O for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Audi S5 Sportback Technik /NAV/360CAM/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/MASSAGE/B&O 44,982 KM $41,898 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio NAV/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/HARMAN k/NO ACCIDENTS/21 RIM for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio NAV/ADAPTIVE CRUISE/HARMAN k/NO ACCIDENTS/21 RIM 26,441 KM $46,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Cayenne