Menu
Account
Sign In
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!! *See promotion details for more info This beautiful 2021 Porsche Macan S is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. This sleek ride not only boasts a panoramic sunroof for endless views but also features striking red leather interiors that elevate style to a whole new level. Key feature includes: - Panoramic sunroof - Premium Plus Package - Vented and heated Seats - Performance Brakes - Performance Suspension - Red leather interiors - Premium audio system - Dual zone Climate control - Cruise control - Multi-zone climate control - Keyless entry and ignition - Memory settings for driver preferences - Sport-tuned exhaust system - Performance braking system - Auto-dimming rearview mirror - Power-adjustable front seats - Satellite Radio NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699. *Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card *special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.

2021 Porsche Macan

88,639 KM

Details Description

$56,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Porsche Macan

S | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | RED LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche Macan

S | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | RED LEATHER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10774461
  2. 10774461
  3. 10774461
  4. 10774461
  5. 10774461
  6. 10774461
  7. 10774461
  8. 10774461
  9. 10774461
  10. 10774461
  11. 10774461
  12. 10774461
  13. 10774461
  14. 10774461
  15. 10774461
  16. 10774461
  17. 10774461
  18. 10774461
  19. 10774461
  20. 10774461
  21. 10774461
  22. 10774461
  23. 10774461
  24. 10774461
  25. 10774461
  26. 10774461
  27. 10774461
Contact Seller

$56,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,639KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A53MLB34637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26275
  • Mileage 88,639 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION

Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!!

*See promotion details for more info

This beautiful 2021 Porsche Macan S is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. This sleek ride not only boasts a panoramic sunroof for endless views but also features striking red leather interiors that elevate style to a whole new level.

Key feature includes:

- Panoramic sunroof
- Premium Plus Package
- Vented and heated Seats
- Performance Brakes
- Performance Suspension
- Red leather interiors
- Premium audio system
- Dual zone Climate control
- Cruise control
- Multi-zone climate control
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Memory settings for driver preferences
- Sport-tuned exhaust system
- Performance braking system
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Satellite Radio


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

*Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card

*special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | 7 PASS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 | INTELLIGENT DRIVE | 7 PASS 8,012 KM $75,910 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche 911 CARRERA | 7-SPEED | RED LEATHER | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2017 Porsche 911 CARRERA | 7-SPEED | RED LEATHER | 20 IN WHEELS 45,825 KM $98,910 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST | CONVERTIBLE | HOOD SCOOPS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST | CONVERTIBLE | HOOD SCOOPS 39,758 KM $28,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Macan