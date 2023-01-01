$56,910+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
S | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | RED LEATHER
2021 Porsche Macan
S | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | PANO | RED LEATHER
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$56,910
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26275
- Mileage 88,639 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL HOLIDAY PROMOTION
Any vehicle sold and financed until December 31,2023 will be receiving a FREE $1,000 VISA gift card!!!
*See promotion details for more info
This beautiful 2021 Porsche Macan S is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. This sleek ride not only boasts a panoramic sunroof for endless views but also features striking red leather interiors that elevate style to a whole new level.
Key feature includes:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Premium Plus Package
- Vented and heated Seats
- Performance Brakes
- Performance Suspension
- Red leather interiors
- Premium audio system
- Dual zone Climate control
- Cruise control
- Multi-zone climate control
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Memory settings for driver preferences
- Sport-tuned exhaust system
- Performance braking system
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Satellite Radio
NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.
Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!
At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!
We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.
Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.
*Sale price must be at full asking price in order to be eligible for the special holiday promotion $1,000 visa gift card
*special holiday promotion valid until December 31,2023 only.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
Toronto Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
888-422-3104