2021 Porsche Macan

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Porsche Macan

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9799642
  Stock #: 168274
  VIN: WP1AA2A59MLB16789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 168274
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Jet Black Metallic Exterior On Garnet Red Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Porsche Warranty November 16 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Porsche Macan Is Loaded With A Premium Plus Package, And Upgraded 20 Macan Turbo in High Gloss Black Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Navigation System, CarPlay, Automatically Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Automatically Dimming Interior Mirrors, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Ventilation, Porsche Entry & Drive, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Front and Rear Seat Heating, 14-Way Power Seats, Memory Pkg, Memory Function For Seat Position Settings, Steering Column, Both Exterior Mirrors And Other Personalized In-Car Settings, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, 14 speakers, Total Output Of More Than 665 Watts, 200 Watt Active Subwoofer w/14-Channel Amplifier, BOSE Centerpoint 2 and SurroundStage. And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

