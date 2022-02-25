Menu
2021 Subaru WRX

36,321 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2021 Subaru WRX

2021 Subaru WRX

STI SPORTTECH | 6 SPD | RECARO | COMING SOON

2021 Subaru WRX

STI SPORTTECH | 6 SPD | RECARO | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,321KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8330331
  • Stock #: 02080
  • VIN: JF1VA2W69M9802080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 02080
  • Mileage 36,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

