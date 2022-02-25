2021 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 3 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330331

8330331 Stock #: 02080

02080 VIN: JF1VA2W69M9802080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 02080

Mileage 36,321 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Navigation System Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Active Handling Stability Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.