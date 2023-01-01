Menu
2021 Tesla Model X

37,636 KM

Details Description Features

$138,910

+ tax & licensing
$138,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2021 Tesla Model X

2021 Tesla Model X

LONG RANGE PLUS | FULL AUTOPILOT | 6-PASS | 22IN

2021 Tesla Model X

LONG RANGE PLUS | FULL AUTOPILOT | 6-PASS | 22IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$138,910

+ taxes & licensing

37,636KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9568021
  Stock #: 24696
  VIN: 5YJXCBE26MF320118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,636 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Tesla Model X Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
MP3 CD Changer
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

