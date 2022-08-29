Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

52,311 KM

Details Description Features

$79,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

LONG RANGE I NAV I AUTOPILOT I COMING SOON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

52,311KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9178807
  • Stock #: 24191
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEE7MF080592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24191
  • Mileage 52,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 9.5" Gemini. Gray 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE I NAV I AUTOPILOT I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

