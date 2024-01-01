Menu
Platinum Gray Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Ex Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Is Loaded With A Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package Includes Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist (lane keeping system), Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control), And More!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Used
98,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU8MM076601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 076601
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum Gray Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Ex Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Is Loaded With A Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package Includes Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist (lane keeping system), Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Light Assist (Automatic High Beam Control), And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
