2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

22,454 KM

Details Features

$42,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

HIGHLINE I R-LINE I PANO I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

22,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9241291
  • Stock #: 24351
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2MM102677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24351
  • Mileage 22,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

