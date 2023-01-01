Menu
2022 Acura RDX

18,000 KM

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Acura RDX

2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD

2022 Acura RDX

A-Spec AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H63NL801862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum White Pearl Exterior On Ebony Ultrasuede And Leather Seats Interior.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle, Serviced At Acura Of Barrie, Certified, And A Balance Of Acura Warranty!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, ELD Studio 3D Premium Audio System, XM, CarPlay, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Remote Starter, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, 20 Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design Wheels, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

