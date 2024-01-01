$43,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A4
Sedan Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUEAAF48NA013533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Quantum Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty February 18 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Audi A4 Progressiv 45 TFSI Quattro Black Edition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Virtual Cockpit, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Traffic Light Info, Audi Active Lane Assist, Side Assist, Sunroof, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, LED Projection Entry Lights, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Matte Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Piano Black Inlays, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, A Carbon Fibre Spoiler, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
2022 Audi A4