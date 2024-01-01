Menu
Quantum Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty February 18 2026/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Audi A4 Progressiv 45 TFSI Quattro Black Edition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Virtual Cockpit, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Traffic Light Info, Audi Active Lane Assist, Side Assist, Sunroof, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, LED Projection Entry Lights, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Matte Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Piano Black Inlays, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, A Carbon Fibre Spoiler, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

2022 Audi A4

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

2022 Audi A4

Sedan Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUEAAF48NA013533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Quantum Gray Exterior On Black Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty February 18 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Audi A4 Progressiv 45 TFSI Quattro Black Edition Is Loaded With A Navigation System, Virtual Cockpit, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Traffic Light Info, Audi Active Lane Assist, Side Assist, Sunroof, Black Rings & Badging, Gloss Black Centre Console, LED Projection Entry Lights, 19" 5-V-Spoke Star Design, Matte titanium gray finish, Red Brake Calipers, Matte Black Grille, S line Interior Badging, Front Lip Rocker Trim Gloss Black Window Surrounds, Piano Black Inlays, Sport Suspension, Black Headliner, Stainless Steel Pedals, Black Side Mirrors, Front Sport Seats, power lumbar, A Carbon Fibre Spoiler, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Audi A4