2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Vehicle Options Include: Panoramic Sunroof, avigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Heated, Ventilated, Memory and Massage Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Distance Warning, Pre Sense, Side Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER 2022 Florett Silver Metallic On Cream Audi E tron | AWD Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the Peoples Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family. Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $999; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested. Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

78,298 KM

$41,898

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

TECHNIK/PANO/HUD/B&O/360CAM/22 IN RIMS/NO ACCIDENT

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback

TECHNIK/PANO/HUD/B&O/360CAM/22 IN RIMS/NO ACCIDENT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$41,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,298KM
VIN WA13AAGE9NB039841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,298 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Options Include:
Panoramic Sunroof, avigation, 360 Degree Camera, Heads-Up Display, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Eco Stop/Start, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Heated, Ventilated, Memory and Massage Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Distance Warning, Pre Sense, Side Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audio Voice Control, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER

2022 Florett Silver Metallic On Cream Audi E tron | AWD

Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the People's Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family.

Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $999; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested.

Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$41,898

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback