2022 Audi Q5

$58,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 1 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10182777

10182777 Stock #: 25517

25517 VIN: WA14AAFY5N2002107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,166 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Safety Traction Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.