2022 Audi Q7
Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Mythos Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 2026/80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2022 Audi Q7 55 TFSI Quattro Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, Black Optics Package, Sunshades for Rear Doors, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And A 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels Finished In Ni-Colour Anthracite Black.
Packages Include
Panoramic Sunroof, Bang&Olufsen Sound System w/ Navigation, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front & Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Autobase
