Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Mythos Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.</p><p></p><p>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 2026/80,000Km.</p><p></p><p>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</p><p></p><p>This 2022 Audi Q7 55 TFSI Quattro Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, Black Optics Package, Sunshades for Rear Doors, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And A 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels Finished In Ni-Colour Anthracite Black.</p><p></p><p>Packages Include</p><p>Panoramic Sunroof, Bang&Olufsen Sound System w/ Navigation, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front & Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame, And More!</p><p></p><p>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</p><p>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</p><p></p><p>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</p>

2022 Audi Q7

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi Q7

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi Q7

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Contact Seller

$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1MXBF78ND011206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mythos Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty April 2026/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Audi Q7 55 TFSI Quattro Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, Black Optics Package, Sunshades for Rear Doors, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And A 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels Finished In Ni-Colour Anthracite Black.

Packages Include

Panoramic Sunroof, Bang&Olufsen Sound System w/ Navigation, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Audi side assist Blind Spot, Lane Departure Warning, Surround view Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front & Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame, And More!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2022 Audi Q7 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi Q7 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro 78,000 KM $51,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 170
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 170" EXT 102,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe 64,000 KM $48,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Audi Q7