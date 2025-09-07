Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Audi SQ8

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$98,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2022 Audi SQ8

2022 Audi SQ8

4.0 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Audi SQ8

4.0 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10126995
  2. 10126995
  3. 10126995
  4. 10126995
  5. 10126995
  6. 10126995
  7. 10126995
  8. 10126995
  9. 10126995
  10. 10126995
  11. 10126995
  12. 10126995
  13. 10126995
  14. 10126995
  15. 10126995
  16. 10126995
  17. 10126995
  18. 10126995
  19. 10126995
  20. 10126995
  21. 10126995
  22. 10126995
  23. 10126995
Contact Seller

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10126995
  • Stock #: 3922101
  • VIN: WA1AWBF1XND001522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3922101
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mythos Black Metallic Exterior On Arras Red w/Gray Stitch Valcona Leather Interior, And A Carbon Fiber Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, Audi Care, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty September 7 2025 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2022 Audi SQ8 Is Loaded With A Black Optics Package, Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Sound System, 22 Wheel Package, And A Trailer Hitch. Packages Include Audi MMI Navigation w/Touch, Virtual Cockpit, Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Power Front Sport Seats Plus, Keyless-GO, Audi connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Sensor, Surround View Camera, Passenger Seat Memory, 22" 5-V-Spoke Star Design Anthracite, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Body Coloured Mirrors, Black Single Frame Mask, And Much More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself. Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2022 Audi SQ8 4.0 TF...
 51,000 KM
$98,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,000 KM
$76,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 51,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory